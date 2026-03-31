Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao
Nestory Irankunda stole the spotlight as Australia routed Curacao 5-1 in a friendly. The Socceroos' second-half blitz, powered by Irankunda's double, thrilled fans in Melbourne. Despite a brief tie, Australia's substitutions injected the necessary impetus to secure a resounding victory. Injuries and challenges lie ahead, but optimism remains high.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:00 IST
In a stunning display, Australia's Nestory Irankunda ignited celebrations as the Socceroos overwhelming defeated Curacao, 5-1, during a friendly held in Melbourne.
Irankunda, along with Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati, netted crucial second-half goals, sending fans into a frenzy during the team's final home match before the World Cup.
Despite facing challenges, including Ajdin Hrustic's injury, coach Tony Popovic remains optimistic with the team's performance, poised for their upcoming international contest.
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