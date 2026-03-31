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UP Prometheans Boost UTT Season 7 with Northern Flair

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league's Season 7 introduces UP Prometheans, a new franchise from Uttar Pradesh, enhancing regional representation and competition in the league. Scheduled for July in Goa, the season promises an expanded format with increased participation and continues to bolster India’s sporting ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:02 IST
UP Prometheans Boost UTT Season 7 with Northern Flair
UP Prometheans are the new franchise in UTT. (Photo: UTT/UP Prometheans). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is gearing up for a dynamic Season 7, with the inclusion of a new franchise, UP Prometheans, bringing Uttar Pradesh's vibrancy into the heart of the competition. Scheduled for July in Goa, the revamped league aims to amplify regional representation and sporting passion, according to a recent announcement.

Owned by entrepreneur Mukesh Sharma, UP Prometheans replaces the Chennai team, injecting fresh energy from India's largest state and adding to the league's ever-evolving lineup. This strategic move is part of UTT's broader ambition to create a truly representative national competition, featuring a revised format that includes an expanded group stage.

The franchise will also participate in the Dream UTT Juniors initiative, designed to nurture young table tennis talent across the country. Emphasizing their commitment to excellence, Mukesh Sharma expressed excitement about contributing to UTT's growing legacy, boosting India's presence in the global sporting arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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