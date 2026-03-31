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Tottenham's Last Bet: De Zerbi Takes the Helm Amid Controversy

Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Roberto De Zerbi as head coach, replacing Igor Tudor. Amidst fans' criticisms about his past support for Mason Greenwood, De Zerbi faces the challenge of preserving Tottenham's Premier League status. The club is struggling, positioned just above the relegation zone with seven games left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:22 IST
Tottenham's Last Bet: De Zerbi Takes the Helm Amid Controversy
Roberto De Zerbi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Roberto De Zerbi has been appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's head coach, marking the club's third managerial change this season. The decision aims to steer the club away from Premier League relegation amid intense criticism from supporters regarding De Zerbi's previous comments about a player accused of serious offenses.

De Zerbi replaces Igor Tudor, who was dismissed after a short and underwhelming stint. Despite Tottenham's illustrious history, the club finds itself precariously placed just above the relegation zone with seven matches remaining, intensifying the urgency of De Zerbi's task.

Controversy surrounds the appointment due to De Zerbi's defense of former player Mason Greenwood. Tottenham's support groups have voiced concerns over the implications of De Zerbi's comments. Meanwhile, the club focuses on survival as it aims to maintain its Premier League status against mounting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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