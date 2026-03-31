Infantino Backs Iran Amidst World Cup Venue Controversy

In a gesture of solidarity, FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended Iran's 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in Turkey, expressing support for their World Cup preparations despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Iran's request to relocate World Cup matches from the U.S. to Mexico remains under discussion, with FIFA maintaining the scheduled venue plans. Infantino emphasized the importance of Iran's qualification, assuring his commitment to their participation.

Despite U.S. President Trump's concerns over safety, Infantino declared unwavering support for the Iranian team, offering assistance and reinforcing FIFA's non-political stance in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)