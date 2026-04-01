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Sweden's Thrilling Victory Secures World Cup Spot

Sweden secured their place in the 2026 World Cup with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Poland. Viktor Gyokeres scored the decisive goal, ensuring Sweden's return to the tournament after a hiatus since 2018. The match was a tight contest with back-and-forth scoring that captivated fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:22 IST
Sweden's Thrilling Victory Secures World Cup Spot
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Sweden triumphed over Poland with a 3-2 victory, securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Viktor Gyokeres delivered a game-winning goal two minutes before time, sealing the fate of a tense qualification playoff final.

Anthony Elanga initially put Sweden ahead, but Nicola Zalewski leveled the score for Poland. Despite this setback, Gustaf Lagerbielke reclaimed the lead for the Swedes in the 44th minute.

After Karol Swiderski equalized shortly after the break, it was Gyokeres' late goal during a goalmouth melee that confirmed Sweden's place in Group F, where they will face the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia. This marks Sweden's return to the World Cup stage since their last appearance in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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