Left Menu

Italian Dreams Dashed in Thrilling Shootout Drama

Italy's World Cup dreams ended after a 4-1 penalty defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final. After a 1-1 draw, two missed Italian penalties sealed their fate, extending Italy's World Cup drought since 2014. Bosnia prevailed despite prior setbacks and celebrated a memorable victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:41 IST
Italian Dreams Dashed in Thrilling Shootout Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's long-awaited return to the World Cup stage is thwarted as they succumb to a 4-1 defeat on penalties against Bosnia and Herzegovina after a fierce 1-1 draw in the playoff final on Tuesday.

The four-time champions have now missed the past three World Cups, a drought spanning back to their last qualification in 2014, which bizarrely mirrored Bosnia's inaugural participation. Despite making a promising start with Moise Kean scoring early on, a red card to Alessandro Bastoni at a crucial juncture shifted momentum in favor of the hosts.

A late equalizer by Haris Tabakovic and faultless penalties ensured Bosnia's victory, marking a stark contrast to their own history of playoff disappointments. Frenzied exchanges, pivotal saves by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and nervy spot-kicks characterized this decisive encounter in Zenica, culminating in Bosnian celebration and Italian despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

 United States
2
Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Shake Beirut with Fatal Impact

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Shake Beirut with Fatal Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026