Italian Dreams Dashed in Thrilling Shootout Drama

Italy's long-awaited return to the World Cup stage is thwarted as they succumb to a 4-1 defeat on penalties against Bosnia and Herzegovina after a fierce 1-1 draw in the playoff final on Tuesday.

The four-time champions have now missed the past three World Cups, a drought spanning back to their last qualification in 2014, which bizarrely mirrored Bosnia's inaugural participation. Despite making a promising start with Moise Kean scoring early on, a red card to Alessandro Bastoni at a crucial juncture shifted momentum in favor of the hosts.

A late equalizer by Haris Tabakovic and faultless penalties ensured Bosnia's victory, marking a stark contrast to their own history of playoff disappointments. Frenzied exchanges, pivotal saves by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and nervy spot-kicks characterized this decisive encounter in Zenica, culminating in Bosnian celebration and Italian despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)