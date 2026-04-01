Czech Republic's Triumphant World Cup Return After 20-Year Hiatus

The Czech Republic has secured its spot in this year's World Cup after a thrilling playoff final victory against Denmark. The 3-1 win on penalties came after an intense encounter, in which the hosts initially took the lead but faced fierce opposition from the Danish squad throughout both regular and extra time.

Michal Sadilek played a pivotal role by sealing the victory with a decisive penalty kick that sent Denmark's goalkeeper Mads Hermansen the wrong way. This triumphant moment marks the Czech Republic's first World Cup qualification since 2006.

Despite Denmark's commendable efforts, particularly with a leveler from Joachim Andersen, the Czechs' determination under coach Miroslav Koubek shone through. They will compete in Group A against co-hosts Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea in the tournament commencing in June. Koubek, who took charge before the crucial Ireland qualifier, aims to steer the rejuvenated squad forward after past struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)