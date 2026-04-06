Rugby Premier League Returns to Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium

The Rugby Premier League (RPL) is making its much-anticipated return, with the second edition set to take place at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from June 16 to 28. Organized by GMR Sports in collaboration with Rugby India, the event will once again feature the fast-paced Rugby 7s format.

All six franchises from the league's inaugural season will compete in this edition, following GMR Sports' recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana. "Hyderabad's emergence as a global sporting destination is a testament to Telangana's strategic vision and institutional support," stated Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, and Sports.

Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, emphasized the league's spirit of continuous improvement, stating, "With everything one does in life, the quest is to always do better, be better, deliver better. That will continue to be the cornerstone of the RPL."

(With inputs from agencies.)