Gustav Lundgren's World Cup Dream Shattered by Injury

Less than a week after Gustav Lundgren played a pivotal role in Sweden's World Cup qualification, his dreams of participating in the finals have been dashed due to an Achilles tendon injury incurred during warm-up for his league match on Monday.

Lundgren, who was instrumental in setting up Viktor Gyokeres' goal that sealed Sweden's thrilling 3-2 playoff victory against Poland, now faces surgery and rehabilitation instead of competing against Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan in the group stages. Speaking to reporters, Lundgren, visibly shocked, said he was coming to terms with the situation as he left the arena on crutches.

The 30-year-old GAIS winger was playing in Sweden's third tier as recently as 2022 before an unexpected rise led to his inclusion in Graham Potter's squad. Despite not taking his spot for granted, Lundgren's disappointment was apparent after his club's 1-0 defeat by Djurgarden. He acknowledged the loss of this opportunity and the long recovery period ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)