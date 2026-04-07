Left Menu

Gustav Lundgren's World Cup Dream Shattered by Injury

Gustav Lundgren, key in Sweden's World Cup qualification, saw his dreams dashed by an Achilles injury during league warm-up. Previously playing in Sweden's third tier, Lundgren's call-up was unexpected. He expressed shock and disappointment, acknowledging his absence from the tournament and the long recovery ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:55 IST
Gustav Lundgren's World Cup Dream Shattered by Injury
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Less than a week after Gustav Lundgren played a pivotal role in Sweden's World Cup qualification, his dreams of participating in the finals have been dashed due to an Achilles tendon injury incurred during warm-up for his league match on Monday.

Lundgren, who was instrumental in setting up Viktor Gyokeres' goal that sealed Sweden's thrilling 3-2 playoff victory against Poland, now faces surgery and rehabilitation instead of competing against Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan in the group stages. Speaking to reporters, Lundgren, visibly shocked, said he was coming to terms with the situation as he left the arena on crutches.

The 30-year-old GAIS winger was playing in Sweden's third tier as recently as 2022 before an unexpected rise led to his inclusion in Graham Potter's squad. Despite not taking his spot for granted, Lundgren's disappointment was apparent after his club's 1-0 defeat by Djurgarden. He acknowledged the loss of this opportunity and the long recovery period ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Urban Growth: New Transit-Oriented Development Policy Unveiled

Revolutionizing Urban Growth: New Transit-Oriented Development Policy Unveil...

 India
2
People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.

People decided this will be last election for Karunanidhi family, says AIADM...

 India
3
Political Sparks Fly as BJP Hits Back at Congress Allegations in Assam

Political Sparks Fly as BJP Hits Back at Congress Allegations in Assam

 India
4
AIADMK members work with dedication for allies' victory, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Salem.

AIADMK members work with dedication for allies' victory, says AIADMK chief P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026