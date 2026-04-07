Young Indian Squash Stars Set to Shine at Asian Junior Championships

In a significant breakthrough for Indian squash, three promising athletes have clinched spots in the SRFI Selection Round for the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships. Scheduled for May 2026 in Panzhihua, China, these young talents are ready to represent the nation on a prestigious international platform.

Vasundhara Nangare, hailing from the Kalamb region in Ahmednagar district, burst onto the squash scene with a commendable third-place finish at the Under-15 Asian Junior Trials at just age 13. The selection marks a pivotal moment in her burgeoning career, positioning her as a strong contender for the continental stage once again.

Anika Dubey from Pune, a renowned name in the junior squash circles, boasts an impressive track record, including a bronze medal in the Under-17 category at the previous 32nd Asian Junior Individual Championships. Having made her mark as one of Maharashtra's standout players, her progress in the sport is widely celebrated.

Completing the formidable trio is Akanksha Gupta from Thane, known for her steady ascent through national events. With prior experience at the Asian Junior Championships and a strong showing in national ranking events, Gupta brings composure and tactical acumen to the team.

The journey to the Asian Junior Championships is a testament to their dedication and the rigorous structure of India's squash framework. Players qualify via national ranking points across premier events, including the Sub-Junior and Junior Nationals, and the Indian Junior Open. Final selection trials, supervised by SRFI and SAI at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai, ensure only the most competitive make it through.

(With inputs from agencies.)