Left Menu

Kuwait Suspends Sports Amid Middle East Tensions

Kuwait has suspended all sports activities indefinitely due to heightened security risks arising from the Middle East conflict. Minister Tareq Aljalahmah stated the decision was made after consultations, prioritizing safety until conditions are deemed suitable for resuming events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:16 IST
Kuwait Suspends Sports Amid Middle East Tensions

Kuwait has decided to halt all sports activities indefinitely, citing security risks stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Tareq Aljalahmah, announced that the suspension will remain until a government committee deems it safe to proceed.

This decision follows detailed consultations with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hazaribag Treasury Scandal: Unveiling the Web of Corruption

Hazaribag Treasury Scandal: Unveiling the Web of Corruption

 India
2
AI Frontiers: Transforming Management and Education

AI Frontiers: Transforming Management and Education

 India
3
India's Women Poised to Shape History: BJP's Push for Empowerment

India's Women Poised to Shape History: BJP's Push for Empowerment

 India
4
U.S. Fertility Rates Reach Historic Low: A Two-Decade Decline

U.S. Fertility Rates Reach Historic Low: A Two-Decade Decline

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026