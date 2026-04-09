Kuwait Suspends Sports Amid Middle East Tensions
Kuwait has suspended all sports activities indefinitely due to heightened security risks arising from the Middle East conflict. Minister Tareq Aljalahmah stated the decision was made after consultations, prioritizing safety until conditions are deemed suitable for resuming events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:16 IST
Kuwait has decided to halt all sports activities indefinitely, citing security risks stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Minister of Youth and Sports, Tareq Aljalahmah, announced that the suspension will remain until a government committee deems it safe to proceed.
This decision follows detailed consultations with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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