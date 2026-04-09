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The Legacy of CD Gopinath: India's Oldest Test Cricketer and His Timeless Imprint on Cricket

CD Gopinath, India's oldest living Test cricketer, passed away at age 96, leaving behind a legacy intertwined with the nation's cricketing history. Known for his storytelling, Gopinath's career spanned eight Tests, highlighted by memorable performances despite modest statistics, close friendships with cricket legends, and significant roles post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:18 IST
The Legacy of CD Gopinath: India's Oldest Test Cricketer and His Timeless Imprint on Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

India bade farewell to its oldest living Test cricketer, CD Gopinath, who passed away at the age of 96, marking the end of an era in the country's cricketing tale. Gopinath's passing severs the last living connection to India's first Test-winning team, a testament to his significant role in shaping cricketing history.

Gopinath's career, though spanning merely eight Tests, was rich with stories and companionship with cricket legends. Despite a modest run tally, his innings were punctuated with brilliance, echoing through time. His friendships with cricketing greats like Frank Worrell and Ray Lindwall added a personal touch to his vibrant cricket narrative.

Even after retiring, Gopinath left an indelible mark on the sport, serving as a selector and manager for the national team. He remained an avid follower of modern cricket, drawing particular admiration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the IPL, illustrating his undying passion for the game and its evolving nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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