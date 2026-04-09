Thrilling Late Drama: Jamshedpur Snatches Draw Against Mumbai

In a high-stakes battle for Indian Super League supremacy, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC concluded their showdown with a nail-biting 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on April 9, 2026. The match showcased moments of exhilarating skill and determination, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Mumbai City FC, leading the standings with 18 points, initially found the back of the net through Brandon Fernandes just before halftime, following a well-executed move. Despite relentless pressure from Jamshedpur FC, the visitors maintained their advantage until the dying moments.

In a dramatic twist, substitute Sarthak Goloui shattered Mumbai's hopes of three points with a decisive header in the 90th minute, sealing the 1-1 stalemate. The result keeps Jamshedpur in second place with 15 points, intensifying the race for the ISL title in this captivating season.

(With inputs from agencies.)