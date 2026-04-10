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Young Star Mukul Choudhary: The New Dhoni of Cricket

Mukul Choudhary, a 21-year-old cricketer from Rajasthan, achieved his dream of emulating MS Dhoni by leading Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his powerful six-hitting skills. Inspired by his father's dedication and passion for cricket, Mukul's journey reflects relentless practice and belief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:57 IST
Young Star Mukul Choudhary: The New Dhoni of Cricket
Mukul Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Mukul Choudhary, the 21-year-old emerging cricketer from Rajasthan, fulfilled a lifelong dream by mirroring the feats of his idol, MS Dhoni, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, Choudhary displayed remarkable composure and a blistering six-hitting show, clinching a gripping last-ball win against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Choudhary, dedicating his stellar performance to his father, attributed his success to rigorous training and a Dhoni-like finishing style. He revealed practicing hitting 100-150 sixes daily, a drill that honed his natural power. Guided by Lucknow's coach Justin Langer, who saw in him a potential top-tier finisher, Choudhary's journey reflects perseverance and strategic preparation.

Choudhary's rise through domestic cricket, amplified by his calm under pressure, traces back to his family's sacrifices. His father's commitment, including leaving a teaching post to support his son's cricketing aspirations, laid the foundation for his budding career. Maintaining focus amidst pressure, Choudhary embodies the mantra of deep-breathing and resilience, promising a bright future in Indian cricket.

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