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Rising Star Halted: Lennart Karl's Injury Sidelines Bayern's Teen Sensation

Bayern Munich's teenage midfielder Lennart Karl is sidelined due to a thigh injury. Despite his rapid success and potential World Cup opportunity, he faces an uncertain recovery period. Bayern, leading the Bundesliga, are eyeing multiple titles this season as they prepare for upcoming crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:13 IST
Rising Star Halted: Lennart Karl's Injury Sidelines Bayern's Teen Sensation
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's promising teenage midfielder, Lennart Karl, will be out of action after suffering a thigh muscle injury. The 18-year-old's rapid rise this season underscores his potential, having scored five goals and delivered four assists in the Bundesliga alone.

According to the club's statement, Karl sustained a torn muscle in his right rear thigh, with Bayern's medical team confirming the diagnosis. This injury means the young attacking midfielder will be absent indefinitely, an unfortunate setback as Bayern lead the Bundesliga by nine points with six games remaining.

Bayern is set to visit St Pauli on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid for the Champions League quarter-final second leg. They also have a German Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen scheduled for April 22, making Karl's absence a notable gap in their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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