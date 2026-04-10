Nikita Haikin: Norway's New Goalkeeping Hope

Nikita Haikin, the goalkeeper for Bodo/Glimt, has officially become a Norwegian citizen, making him eligible for potential selection in the national team for the 2026 World Cup. The 30-year-old, originally from Israel and later Russia, settled in Norway in 2019. A brief interlude at Bristol City in 2023 notwithstanding, Haikin's marital ties and five-year residency allowed him to complete the naturalization process.

Haikin has been a crucial figure in Glimt's successful campaigns in Norway's top league, securing critical moments like a key penalty save that led them to the Europa League semi-finals. This puts him in direct competition with Orjan Nyland for the first-choice goalkeeper spot, as Nyland faces challenges with consistent playing time at Sevilla.

The Norwegian Football Federation's General Secretary, Karl-Petter Loeken, confirmed plans to quickly finalize necessary documentation, subject to FIFA's approval for Haikin to switch national teams. With a successful World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998, Norway's squad announcement expected by June 1 has piqued significant interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)