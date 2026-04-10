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Nikita Haikin: Norway's New Goalkeeping Hope

Nikita Haikin, Bodo/Glimt's goalkeeper, has gained Norwegian citizenship and a potential spot on the national team for the 2026 World Cup. Born in Israel and raised in Russia, Haikin moved to Norway in 2019. His naturalization opens up competition for Norway’s current goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:29 IST
Nikita Haikin: Norway's New Goalkeeping Hope

Nikita Haikin, the goalkeeper for Bodo/Glimt, has officially become a Norwegian citizen, making him eligible for potential selection in the national team for the 2026 World Cup. The 30-year-old, originally from Israel and later Russia, settled in Norway in 2019. A brief interlude at Bristol City in 2023 notwithstanding, Haikin's marital ties and five-year residency allowed him to complete the naturalization process.

Haikin has been a crucial figure in Glimt's successful campaigns in Norway's top league, securing critical moments like a key penalty save that led them to the Europa League semi-finals. This puts him in direct competition with Orjan Nyland for the first-choice goalkeeper spot, as Nyland faces challenges with consistent playing time at Sevilla.

The Norwegian Football Federation's General Secretary, Karl-Petter Loeken, confirmed plans to quickly finalize necessary documentation, subject to FIFA's approval for Haikin to switch national teams. With a successful World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998, Norway's squad announcement expected by June 1 has piqued significant interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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