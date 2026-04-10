Lucknow Super Giants Boost Squad with George Linde Signing

The Lucknow Super Giants have strategically signed reigning South African all-rounder George Linde. The move comes as a response to the untimely injury of Sri Lankan player Wanindu Hasaranga, who was picked up by the IPL team for Rs 2 crore but has been sidelined by a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup.

George Linde, known for his all-round capabilities with the bat and ball, is set to make his inaugural appearance in the Indian Premier League. The left-arm orthodox bowler and capable left-handed batter enhances the squad's depth, a much-needed boost as the tournament progresses.

Linde has already achieved significant success in the T20 format, having featured in over 250 matches worldwide, including domestic competitions. His experience is expected to add substantial value to Lucknow's campaign, amid the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)