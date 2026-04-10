India's Vision for Commonwealth Games 2030: A Legacy of Excellence

In a meeting held on Friday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed India's dedication to hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030. This followed a review visit by Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare in Ahmedabad.

The minister emphasized the importance of efficient delivery and legacy planning to ensure the Games' sustainability and success. The event aims to provide a platform for global athletes and celebrate India's vibrant culture and heritage.

Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted Ahmedabad's infrastructure and connectivity as key assets for the Games. The event is set to focus on athlete welfare, sustainable practices, and technological advancements to ensure a world-class competition.