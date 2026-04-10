India's Vision for Commonwealth Games 2030: A Legacy of Excellence
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed India's commitment to hosting a sustainable Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad by 2030. At a meeting with Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare, discussions focused on timely execution, infrastructure, and legacy planning to ensure a memorable centenary celebration.
- Country:
- India
In a meeting held on Friday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed India's dedication to hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030. This followed a review visit by Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare in Ahmedabad.
The minister emphasized the importance of efficient delivery and legacy planning to ensure the Games' sustainability and success. The event aims to provide a platform for global athletes and celebrate India's vibrant culture and heritage.
Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted Ahmedabad's infrastructure and connectivity as key assets for the Games. The event is set to focus on athlete welfare, sustainable practices, and technological advancements to ensure a world-class competition.
ALSO READ
Canteen Crisis: Inflated Prices and LPG Shortage at Sports Authority of India
Punjab's Sports Revolution: 6,000 New Stadiums to Battle Drug Menace
High Stakes and Headlines: The Week in Sports
Sports News Roundup: Collision, Tickets, and Drafts Dominate Headlines
Dynamic Days: Sports Highlights from the Global Arena