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India's Women Football Team Faces New Challenges in FIFA Series 2026

After a disappointing end at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the Indian women's football team is set to face Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026. Under Coach Crispin Chettri, who aims to build for future tournaments, the team is gearing up for the virtual semifinals in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:18 IST
India's Women Football Team Faces New Challenges in FIFA Series 2026
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After their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign ended in frustration, the Indian women's football team is gearing up to face Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 on Saturday.

Despite missing the knockout stage of the continental tournament, the team must overcome their disappointment and focus on this four-team friendly event.

Led by head coach Crispin Chettri, who aims to prepare for the future AFC Women's Asian Cup 2029 and 2031 World Cup qualifiers, the team arrived in Nairobi, prepared to give their best in this critical match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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