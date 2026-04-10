India's Women Football Team Faces New Challenges in FIFA Series 2026

After their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign ended in frustration, the Indian women's football team is gearing up to face Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 on Saturday.

Despite missing the knockout stage of the continental tournament, the team must overcome their disappointment and focus on this four-team friendly event.

Led by head coach Crispin Chettri, who aims to prepare for the future AFC Women's Asian Cup 2029 and 2031 World Cup qualifiers, the team arrived in Nairobi, prepared to give their best in this critical match.

(With inputs from agencies.)