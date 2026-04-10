Rajasthan Royals Aim to Maintain Winning Streak Amid Rain Delays in IPL Clash

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced an uncertain start as rain initially delayed the toss and then the match itself. Skipper Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals, upon winning the toss, opted to bowl first.

As the teams prepared to clash, Rajasthan made a key decision to rest Tushar Deshpande, bringing in Brijesh Sharma in his place. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru replaced Jacob Duffy with Josh Hazlewood to strengthen their lineup.

Rajasthan Royals lead the tournament with three victories, aiming to extend their unbeaten streak. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions holding the third position with two wins, are equally determined to close the gap and advance in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)