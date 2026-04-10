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SAI Canteen Closure Sparks Controversy Over High Prices

The Sports Authority of India canteen has shut operations due to reported LPG shortages, although high vendor pricing may be a greater factor. While athletes remain unaffected, staff must seek alternative meal options. High prices are being scrutinized amid LPG supply issues linked to ongoing conflicts affecting India's imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:12 IST
SAI Canteen Closure Sparks Controversy Over High Prices
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The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has faced a disruption of services at its headquarters canteen, with operations suspended due to purported LPG shortages. However, sources suggest the underlying issue may be high prices quoted by the newly appointed vendor.

The canteen, located in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, has been closed for nearly a month. Initially, the vendor limited service to tea due to LPG shortages before halting all offerings, compelling staff to find meal alternatives elsewhere. Despite this inconvenience, athletes training at the stadium remain unaffected as they dine at the fully operational stadium mess.

Criticism has mounted over the vendor's pricing, with costs for refreshments during high-level meetings reportedly reaching Rs 425 per plate. This has prompted scrutiny from SAI officials. The LPG shortage is tied to an international conflict impacting supply lines essential for India's heavy LPG reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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