SAI Canteen Closure Sparks Controversy Over High Prices

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has faced a disruption of services at its headquarters canteen, with operations suspended due to purported LPG shortages. However, sources suggest the underlying issue may be high prices quoted by the newly appointed vendor.

The canteen, located in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, has been closed for nearly a month. Initially, the vendor limited service to tea due to LPG shortages before halting all offerings, compelling staff to find meal alternatives elsewhere. Despite this inconvenience, athletes training at the stadium remain unaffected as they dine at the fully operational stadium mess.

Criticism has mounted over the vendor's pricing, with costs for refreshments during high-level meetings reportedly reaching Rs 425 per plate. This has prompted scrutiny from SAI officials. The LPG shortage is tied to an international conflict impacting supply lines essential for India's heavy LPG reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)