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India Shines in Billie Jean King Cup with Dominant Win Over Mongolia

Team India made a decisive comeback in the Billie Jean King Cup, thrashing Mongolia 3-0 in Delhi. With commanding performances from Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli, and a strong doubles partnership between Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale, India reaffirmed their prowess in the tournament and aimed for victory against Korea next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:22 IST
India Shines in Billie Jean King Cup with Dominant Win Over Mongolia
India's Rutuja and Vaishnavi during the doubles (Photo: BJKC). Image Credit: ANI
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In a stellar display at the Billie Jean King Cup 2026, Team India trounced Mongolia 3-0, reasserting themselves as formidable contenders in the tournament. Held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Authority Complex, this Group I - Asia/Oceania match marked India's resounding return to form.

With Zeel Desai stepping in for Vaishnavi Adkar in the first singles match, the Indian team dominated the court. Desai, along with Sahaja Yamalapalli, both secured emphatic 6-0, 6-0 victories, delivering a powerful statement of intent. Adkar partnered with Rutuja Bhosale in doubles, and the duo captured a 6-1, 6-0 win to complete the overarching triumph.

The prowess demonstrated by India in singles and doubles was unyielding, as they delivered a near-perfect performance. Meanwhile, Korea Republic faced Indonesia in a closely contested matchup, and Thailand edged ahead of New Zealand, signaling an intense race for the top spots as the teams continued to battle in a round-robin format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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