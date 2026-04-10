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T Natarajan's Comeback: Bowling with Precision

T Natarajan, sidelined by a collarbone injury last IPL season, has attributed his resurgence to improved fitness and practice. Retained by Delhi Capitals, he has refined his bowling technique through a mix of tennis and red ball training, gaining confidence and rhythm for the current season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:49 IST
T Natarajan's Comeback: Bowling with Precision
T Natarajan
  • Country:
  • India

After a challenging period due to a collarbone injury, T Natarajan, the skilled left-arm pacer, is marking a significant comeback in the world of cricket. Improved fitness and consistent practice have been the cornerstones of his resurgence, elevating him as a key player for the Delhi Capitals this IPL season.

Natarajan shared that the team management and support staff provided critical motivation during his recovery. Multiple training camps across cities like Delhi, Surat, and Dubai were instrumental in helping him regain his bowling rhythm and confidence.

Retained for Rs 10.75 crore, Natarajan's enhanced technique, including practicing with both tennis balls and red balls, is now evident in his performance. His clarity of game plans and evolving strategies against smarter batters highlight his dedication and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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