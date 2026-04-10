Neeta Dumre Backs Women's Reservation Bill as a Milestone for Political Empowerment
Former hockey player Neeta Dumre supports the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to allocate 33% parliamentary seats to women, significantly boosting female participation in governance. The bill, backed by Prime Minister Modi, ensures representation for women from all communities, marking a crucial step towards inclusive political empowerment in India.
- Country:
- India
In a robust endorsement of the Women's Reservation Bill, former international hockey player Neeta Dumre declared the move as pivotal for enhancing women's participation in Indian governance. Dumre noted that the bill, proposing 33% reservation for women in parliament, aligns with the need to elevate women's representation from its current 13-15%.
The central government is reportedly considering significant amendments, including expanding the Lok Sabha to 816 seats, to facilitate this initiative. The proposal, which ensures 273 seats for women, is part of a broader effort to pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a legislative push aiming for increased female representation by the 2029 elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of female participation in decision-making, highlighting the bill's provisions for inclusive representation, including women from Scheduled Castes and Tribes. This legislative stride is viewed as a milestone in the ongoing journey towards achieving gender equality in India's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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