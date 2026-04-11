Injury Setback for Inter Milan's Star Martinez

Inter Milan's star forward, Lautaro Martinez, has suffered another injury setback with a fresh calf muscle issue, days after making a long-awaited return from a previous injury. The Serie A leaders confirmed the development on Friday, stating his condition will be monitored closely in the coming days.

Italian media reports suggest the 28-year-old striker is likely to miss around two weeks of action. This absence means Martinez will miss crucial matches, including Inter's away game against Como and their home fixture with Cagliari. Inter currently maintain a seven-point lead over Napoli with seven rounds left this season.

Having just returned from a six-week lay-off, Martinez marked his comeback with a stellar performance, scoring twice in Inter's 5-2 triumph over AS Roma, bringing his season total to 16 league goals and cementing his lead as Serie A's top scorer. His injury is also a setback for Argentina ahead of the World Cup, as he is pivotal to their squad.