A Tragic Finish at Aintree: Gold Dancer’s Last Race

In a heartbreaking turn of events at the Grand National Meeting in Aintree, racehorse Gold Dancer was euthanized after sustaining a devastating injury. The seven-year-old horse, ridden by jockey Paul Townend, suffered a broken back after the final fence in the Mildmay Novices' Chase.

The tragedy has sparked renewed criticism from animal welfare advocates, with the League Against Cruel Sports urging a boycott of the festival and calling for government intervention. Concerns are mounting over the safety of horse racing, as this incident follows multiple horse fatalities at recent events.

James Given, from the British Horseracing Authority, defended Townend's actions, stating the jockey responded appropriately and promptly. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between the sport's entertainment value and animal welfare principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)