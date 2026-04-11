Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation

Emerging cricket talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the world by storm with his striking performance at just 15 years old.

Facing off against seasoned players, Sooryavanshi boldly scored 78 runs off a mere 26 balls, helping Rajasthan Royals secure a stunning victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite his newfound fame, the young athlete stays humble, grounded by advice from his father and coaches on maintaining focus and honing his skills.