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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricket prodigy, dazzled by scoring 78 off 26 balls. Undaunted by facing renowned bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, he believes in playing the ball, not the bowler. Despite sudden fame, he remains grounded, focusing on improving his game with guidance from family and mentors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:41 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Emerging cricket talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the world by storm with his striking performance at just 15 years old.

Facing off against seasoned players, Sooryavanshi boldly scored 78 runs off a mere 26 balls, helping Rajasthan Royals secure a stunning victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite his newfound fame, the young athlete stays humble, grounded by advice from his father and coaches on maintaining focus and honing his skills.

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