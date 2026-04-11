Left Menu

Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters

Justin Rose led the Masters after round two with a three-under 69, while Rory McIlroy had a strong start. Scottie Scheffler struggled, and players like Wyndham Clark and Tyrrell Hatton closely trailed Rose. McIlroy aims for consecutive titles, as temperatures rise and conditions at Augusta become more challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:08 IST
Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the prestigious Masters, Justin Rose secured the clubhouse lead in the second round with a three-under 69 performance. The Englishman, a three-time runner-up, maintained his hopes of donning the coveted Green Jacket despite early frustrations on the course.

Rory McIlroy, last year's winner, showed remarkable form with a blistering start, seeking to become the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles. The Northern Irishman's momentum slightly faltered with a bogey, but he remained in contention as temperatures soared and conditions at Augusta National intensified.

Scottie Scheffler, typically resilient, encountered challenges and couldn't find his rhythm, ending two-over for the day. Despite the intense competition, the course this year remains untroubled by rain, promising a fast and demanding weekend ahead for all players.

TRENDING

1
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global
4
Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters

Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026