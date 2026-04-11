Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters

At the prestigious Masters, Justin Rose secured the clubhouse lead in the second round with a three-under 69 performance. The Englishman, a three-time runner-up, maintained his hopes of donning the coveted Green Jacket despite early frustrations on the course.

Rory McIlroy, last year's winner, showed remarkable form with a blistering start, seeking to become the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles. The Northern Irishman's momentum slightly faltered with a bogey, but he remained in contention as temperatures soared and conditions at Augusta National intensified.

Scottie Scheffler, typically resilient, encountered challenges and couldn't find his rhythm, ending two-over for the day. Despite the intense competition, the course this year remains untroubled by rain, promising a fast and demanding weekend ahead for all players.