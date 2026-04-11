Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters
Justin Rose led the Masters after round two with a three-under 69, while Rory McIlroy had a strong start. Scottie Scheffler struggled, and players like Wyndham Clark and Tyrrell Hatton closely trailed Rose. McIlroy aims for consecutive titles, as temperatures rise and conditions at Augusta become more challenging.
At the prestigious Masters, Justin Rose secured the clubhouse lead in the second round with a three-under 69 performance. The Englishman, a three-time runner-up, maintained his hopes of donning the coveted Green Jacket despite early frustrations on the course.
Rory McIlroy, last year's winner, showed remarkable form with a blistering start, seeking to become the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles. The Northern Irishman's momentum slightly faltered with a bogey, but he remained in contention as temperatures soared and conditions at Augusta National intensified.
Scottie Scheffler, typically resilient, encountered challenges and couldn't find his rhythm, ending two-over for the day. Despite the intense competition, the course this year remains untroubled by rain, promising a fast and demanding weekend ahead for all players.