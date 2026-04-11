Sports World in Action: From LeBron's Milestone to McIlroy's Dominance

In a week bustling with sports headlines, LeBron James reached an incredible milestone, becoming the fourth NBA player in history to achieve 12,000 career assists. This achievement came during a game against the Phoenix Suns, where James demonstrated why he is a pivotal figure in basketball history.

On the golf course, Rory McIlroy extended his dominance at the Masters with a stunning performance, shooting a seven-under-par 65, creating the largest 36-hole lead in the tournament's history. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau's run ended with a missed cut after a disappointing triple-bogey.

Off the field, major developments unfolded across other sports fronts. The Atlanta Falcons exercised a team option for Bijan Robinson, and Nike commenced an investigation into design issues affecting soccer kits ahead of the World Cup. The Philadelphia Eagles and Connecticut Sun also made significant roster moves, with the Sun reportedly signing Brittney Griner for a substantial deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)