Left Menu

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Soars to IPL Glory

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricketer, excelled in an IPL match, gaining praise from Virat Kohli. He scored 78 runs off 26 balls, leading Rajasthan Royals to victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sooryavanshi now tops the run charts with the Orange Cap, contributing to his team's unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:14 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Soars to IPL Glory
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old cricketing prodigy, dazzled fans and critics in the IPL with a remarkable display of talent. His recent match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned him not only the Orange Cap but also high praise from cricket legend Virat Kohli.

Sooryavanshi's aggressive innings of 78 off merely 26 balls guided Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket victory. His exceptional play showed his fearlessness, even against top bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, establishing him as a formidable presence in the league.

The young cricketer's feats have kept the Rajasthan Royals undefeated in the tournament, with four consecutive wins, while inflicting the first loss on the defending champions. Receiving accolades from such venerable figures as Kohli may well propel Sooryavanshi into the international cricket spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

 India
2
Bus-Lorry Collision Injures 32 in Koyilandy

Bus-Lorry Collision Injures 32 in Koyilandy

 India
3
Iran's Invisible Leader: The Mystery Surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's Invisible Leader: The Mystery Surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei

 Global
4
Tragic Encounter: Mahout Fatally Injured by Tusked Elephant

Tragic Encounter: Mahout Fatally Injured by Tusked Elephant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026