Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old cricketing prodigy, dazzled fans and critics in the IPL with a remarkable display of talent. His recent match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned him not only the Orange Cap but also high praise from cricket legend Virat Kohli.

Sooryavanshi's aggressive innings of 78 off merely 26 balls guided Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket victory. His exceptional play showed his fearlessness, even against top bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, establishing him as a formidable presence in the league.

The young cricketer's feats have kept the Rajasthan Royals undefeated in the tournament, with four consecutive wins, while inflicting the first loss on the defending champions. Receiving accolades from such venerable figures as Kohli may well propel Sooryavanshi into the international cricket spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)