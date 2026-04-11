Left Menu

Dempo SC Surges to Victory: A Stellar Performance in Indian Football League

Dempo SC secured a decisive 3-0 win against Aizawl FC, climbing to fifth place in the Indian Football League table. Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and Sebastián Gutierrez scored for Dempo, who managed to maintain their lead despite Aizawl's early dominance. Goalkeeper Ashish Siby played a crucial role in Dempo's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:55 IST
Dempo SC Surges to Victory: A Stellar Performance in Indian Football League

Dempo SC claimed a commanding 3-0 victory over Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League match on Saturday, securing their second consecutive win.

Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and Sebastián Gutierrez sealed the win with their goals, propelling Dempo to fifth position in the league table.

Aizawl FC started strong, but Dempo's resilient defense and strategic plays turned the game in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships with Gold Thrills

India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships with Gold Thrills

 India
2
Legacy of Service: Remembering Gopichand Gahlot

Legacy of Service: Remembering Gopichand Gahlot

 India
3
Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Green Leap with Battery Focus

Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Green Leap with Battery Focus

 India
4
Nizar Amedi: A New Era for Iraq's Presidency

Nizar Amedi: A New Era for Iraq's Presidency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026