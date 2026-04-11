Dempo SC Surges to Victory: A Stellar Performance in Indian Football League
Dempo SC secured a decisive 3-0 win against Aizawl FC, climbing to fifth place in the Indian Football League table. Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and Sebastián Gutierrez scored for Dempo, who managed to maintain their lead despite Aizawl's early dominance. Goalkeeper Ashish Siby played a crucial role in Dempo's victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:55 IST
Dempo SC claimed a commanding 3-0 victory over Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League match on Saturday, securing their second consecutive win.
Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and Sebastián Gutierrez sealed the win with their goals, propelling Dempo to fifth position in the league table.
Aizawl FC started strong, but Dempo's resilient defense and strategic plays turned the game in their favor.
(With inputs from agencies.)