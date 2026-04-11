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India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games with National Campaign

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced plans for a nationwide campaign involving iconic athletes to rally support for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The initiative aims to foster a sporting culture among youth, aligning with India's ambitions for the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:57 IST
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games with National Campaign
Sports Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled plans to initiate a national campaign featuring celebrated athletes and youth leaders to generate enthusiasm for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, set to take place in Ahmedabad. The strategy was developed in coordination with a Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by President Donald Rukare.

A significant focus of the discussions was on creating effective strategies for the event's timely execution and establishing a legacy plan. Mandaviya revealed that India will be launching an awareness campaign targeting schools, colleges, and universities, highlighting the significance of hosting the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Mandaviya stated that the campaign's goal is to develop a strong sporting culture among young Indians, which is essential for India's aspirations for the 2036 Olympics. As part of its plans, India intends to host a larger-scale event, including sports like cricket and shooting, which were omitted in the previous edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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