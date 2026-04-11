Chennai Super Kings' Stunning IPL Performance Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings delivered a commanding performance against Delhi Capitals in their latest IPL encounter. With an undefeated 115 from Sanju Samson, Chennai reached a formidable score of 212 for two wickets over 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 15 runs before being caught by Pathum Nissanka off Axar Patel, while Ayush Mhatre retired out after a significant innings of 59 runs. Shivam Dube also played a supportive role, recording an unbeaten 20.

The Capitals' bowling lineup, including Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel, struggled to contain Chennai's batsmen, culminating in a challenging target for the Capitals to chase.