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Chennai Super Kings' Stunning IPL Performance Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings played against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Saturday. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 115, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre added 15 and 59 runs, respectively. The team amassed a total of 212 for 2 wickets in 20 overs, showcasing an impressive display of batting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:25 IST
Chennai Super Kings' Stunning IPL Performance Against Delhi Capitals
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Chennai Super Kings delivered a commanding performance against Delhi Capitals in their latest IPL encounter. With an undefeated 115 from Sanju Samson, Chennai reached a formidable score of 212 for two wickets over 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 15 runs before being caught by Pathum Nissanka off Axar Patel, while Ayush Mhatre retired out after a significant innings of 59 runs. Shivam Dube also played a supportive role, recording an unbeaten 20.

The Capitals' bowling lineup, including Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel, struggled to contain Chennai's batsmen, culminating in a challenging target for the Capitals to chase.

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