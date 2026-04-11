Sanju Samson's Heroic Knock Leads CSK to Victory
Sanju Samson's outstanding 115 not out from 56 balls powered Chennai Super Kings to a 23-run triumph over Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Key partnerships with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Shivam Dube set a stiff target of 212. Delhi's challenge fell short at 189, with Jamie Overton taking four wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:35 IST
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In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, Sanju Samson delivered a stellar performance with an unbeaten 115 from just 56 balls, leading Chennai Super Kings to a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals.
Striking four sixes and 15 fours, Samson was supported by crucial partnerships with teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Shivam Dube as CSK posted an impressive total of 212 for 2.
Despite a determined effort from Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs, their chase fell short, finishing at 189. Jamie Overton emerged as the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for CSK.
(With inputs from agencies.)