Sanju Samson's Heroic Knock Leads CSK to Victory

In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, Sanju Samson delivered a stellar performance with an unbeaten 115 from just 56 balls, leading Chennai Super Kings to a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Striking four sixes and 15 fours, Samson was supported by crucial partnerships with teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Shivam Dube as CSK posted an impressive total of 212 for 2.

Despite a determined effort from Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs, their chase fell short, finishing at 189. Jamie Overton emerged as the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)