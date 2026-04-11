Delhi Capitals' Turbulent Innings: Overton's Unyielding Spell

Delhi Capitals cricket team faced a rocky innings, collapsing to a total of 189 in their allotted 20 overs despite a promising start. Pathum Nissanka's contribution of 41 runs as opener was overshadowed by the dominant bowling of Jamie Overton.

Overton's spell proved invaluable for the opposing team, as he claimed four wickets for just 18 runs. His disciplined bowling dismantled the Capitals' lineup, sparking a downfall from which the batsmen could not recover.

A facile 15 extras bolstered the final score, reflecting disciplined bowling, with contributions from Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh, while other batsmen struggled against the formidable attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)