Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

Rory McIlroy commenced his Masters third round with a bogey, facing an intense challenge as he seeks to defend his title from last year. Scottie Scheffler surged forward, narrowing McIlroy's lead, as Patrick Reed and Sam Burns remained contenders. McIlroy had a six-stroke lead, but it dwindled to four amidst strong competition.

Striving to join iconic figures like Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods, McIlroy's freedom after last year's Masters victory is evident. Meanwhile, Scheffler put in a remarkable performance, overcoming his previous round's struggles by shooting an eagle and multiple birdies, elevating him to a tie for fourth place.

As McIlroy plays alongside Burns on Augusta's firm, sun-baked course, the stakes are high with the Green Jacket and a $4.5 million prize in sight. Although McIlroy's past experiences at Augusta hold bittersweet memories, his pursuit of a consecutive win keeps fans on edge.