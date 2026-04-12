Moroccan Military Club Secures Victory in Champions League Semi-final
Goals from Ahmed Hammoudan and Khalid Ait Ouarkhane propelled Morocco's Royal Armed Forces to a 2-0 win over Renaissance Berkane in the African Champions League semi-final first leg. Dominating the home match, the team sets a strong lead heading into the return leg in Berkane.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 12-04-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 02:50 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco's Royal Armed Forces clinched a crucial 2-0 victory against compatriots Renaissance Berkane in the African Champions League semi-final first leg clash on Saturday.
Key contributions came from Ahmed Hammoudan, who struck in the 58th minute, and substitute Khalid Ait Ouarkhane, adding a second goal ten minutes before full time. The match unfolded in their favor within the Moroccan capital, offering them a strategic edge for the upcoming return leg in Berkane.
Meanwhile, Tunisia's Esperance and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the other semi-final, set to begin in Tunis on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)