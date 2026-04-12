Moroccan Military Club Secures Victory in Champions League Semi-final

Morocco's Royal Armed Forces clinched a crucial 2-0 victory against compatriots Renaissance Berkane in the African Champions League semi-final first leg clash on Saturday.

Key contributions came from Ahmed Hammoudan, who struck in the 58th minute, and substitute Khalid Ait Ouarkhane, adding a second goal ten minutes before full time. The match unfolded in their favor within the Moroccan capital, offering them a strategic edge for the upcoming return leg in Berkane.

Meanwhile, Tunisia's Esperance and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the other semi-final, set to begin in Tunis on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)