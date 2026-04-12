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Record-Breaking Victories at Paris Marathon

Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy triumphed among nearly 60,000 runners in the Paris Marathon, while Ethiopia's Shure Demise set a new women's course record. Demise completed the race in 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 34 seconds, with the men's race led by Crippa at 2:05:18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:16 IST
Record-Breaking Victories at Paris Marathon
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In an exhilarating display of endurance and speed, Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa emerged victorious among nearly 60,000 participants in the Paris Marathon, held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shure Demise of Ethiopia shattered the women's course record, completing the marathon in 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 34 seconds, setting a new personal best.

Demise's victory was complemented by her compatriot Misgane Alemayehu and Kenya's Magdalyne Masai, who finished second and third, respectively. In the men's race, Crippa outpaced Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia by five seconds and Sila Kiptoo by ten seconds, finishing with a remarkable time of 2:05:18.

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