Record-Breaking Victories at Paris Marathon

In an exhilarating display of endurance and speed, Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa emerged victorious among nearly 60,000 participants in the Paris Marathon, held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shure Demise of Ethiopia shattered the women's course record, completing the marathon in 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 34 seconds, setting a new personal best.

Demise's victory was complemented by her compatriot Misgane Alemayehu and Kenya's Magdalyne Masai, who finished second and third, respectively. In the men's race, Crippa outpaced Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia by five seconds and Sila Kiptoo by ten seconds, finishing with a remarkable time of 2:05:18.