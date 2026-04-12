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Prasidh Krishna's Four-Wicket Blitz Stuns Lucknow Super Giants

Pacer Prasidh Krishna took four wickets, helping Gujarat Titans restrict Lucknow Super Giants to a score of 164 for eight in a gripping Indian Premier League match. Despite a top score from Aiden Markram, LSG's key players, including Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, failed to produce substantial innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:19 IST
Prasidh Krishna's Four-Wicket Blitz Stuns Lucknow Super Giants
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Pacer Prasidh Krishna delivered a stunning performance, claiming four wickets to aid Gujarat Titans in keeping hosts Lucknow Super Giants to 164 for eight during an exhilarating Indian Premier League clash on Sunday.

Aiden Markram emerged as the top scorer for LSG with 30 runs. However, their powerful hitters, including stars like Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, proved disappointing. They could not convert their promising starts into notable scores, leaving Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary with merely 18 each.

In the match held at Lucknow's home ground, the Titans' disciplined bowling attack, led by Krishna's heroics—assisted by Ashok Sharma's 2 for 32—overpowered the host team's batting lineup, leading to an underwhelming final score of 164 for 8 in 20 overs.

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