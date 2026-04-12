Indian Pickleball Triumph: Arjun and Aditya's Historic Gold

In a monumental achievement for Indian sports, Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh have clinched India's inaugural gold medal at the US Open Pickleball Championship held in Naples, Florida. The duo emerged victorious in the U-18 boys' doubles category by defeating the top seeds Ryder Brown and Soli Messiri of the USA with commanding scores of 11-1, 11-5.

The win was further boosted by Naga Moksha's bronze in the women's singles category, showcasing the newfound talent in Indian pickleball since its official recognition by the sports ministry. This event marks the first foray of an Indian team into the championship, which celebrated its 10th edition this year.

Three Indian teams participated in the U-18 boys' doubles, with Arjun and Aditya at the forefront. Despite fierce competition, other Indian players Jeet Sood and Yuvraj Singh, as well as Panth Thakkar and Atharva Seth, put forth commendable efforts. Notably, Thakkar-Seth were edged out by the gold-winning pair, while Jeet-Yuvraj bowed out in the round of 32.

(With inputs from agencies.)