Indian Sports Journalist Joins AIPS Executive Committee

S Sabanayakan has made history as the first Indian elected to the Executive Committee of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) during its 88th Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland. Known for his steadfast contributions to sports journalism, Sabanayakan is the sports editor of Eastern Chronicle, widely read across Kolkata, Guwahati, and Silchar.

During the congress held at the Olympic Museum, Italy's Gianni Merlo was re-elected as AIPS President, defeating Hungary's Zsuzsa Csisztu. Sabanayakan's elevation marks a milestone in Indian sports journalism, emphasizing his significant involvement in the global sports community.

His illustrious career includes posts such as vice-president of AIPS Asia and former president of Calcutta Sports Journalists Club (CSJC). Since his first AIPS Congress as SJFI President in 2009, Sabanayakan's journey reflects a dedicated transformation of sports journalism at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)