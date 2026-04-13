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Indian Sports Journalist Joins AIPS Executive Committee

S Sabanayakan, former President of the Sports Journalists Federation of India, has become the first Indian elected to the AIPS Executive Committee. During the AIPS 88th Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland, he secured this position alongside Gianni Merlo, who was re-elected as President. Sabanayakan also holds other prominent sport journalism roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:46 IST
Indian Sports Journalist Joins AIPS Executive Committee
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S Sabanayakan has made history as the first Indian elected to the Executive Committee of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) during its 88th Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland. Known for his steadfast contributions to sports journalism, Sabanayakan is the sports editor of Eastern Chronicle, widely read across Kolkata, Guwahati, and Silchar.

During the congress held at the Olympic Museum, Italy's Gianni Merlo was re-elected as AIPS President, defeating Hungary's Zsuzsa Csisztu. Sabanayakan's elevation marks a milestone in Indian sports journalism, emphasizing his significant involvement in the global sports community.

His illustrious career includes posts such as vice-president of AIPS Asia and former president of Calcutta Sports Journalists Club (CSJC). Since his first AIPS Congress as SJFI President in 2009, Sabanayakan's journey reflects a dedicated transformation of sports journalism at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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