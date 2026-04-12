Priyanka Goswami Leads Indian Women to Remarkable Marathon Finish
Priyanka Goswami led the Indian women's team to fifth place at the World Athletics Race Walking Championships. Goswami finished 10th individually. The men's team did not rank due to insufficient participants. Japan dominated the men's competition, while Ecuador led the women's event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:33 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Priyanka Goswami steered the Indian women's marathon team to a commendable fifth-place at the World Athletics Race Walking Championships this Sunday.
Goswami individually secured the 10th position with a time of 3 hours and 43 minutes. Meanwhile, Payal finished 26th and Manju Rani 30th, contributing to India's overall standing.
In stark contrast, the men's team, represented by just two athletes, failed to qualify for team rankings. Japan, with Hayato Katsuki's impressive performance, clinched top honors in the men's category.
ALSO READ
Strategic Diplomacy: India and Japan Navigate West Asian Turmoil
Rock Legends Deep Purple Reignite Japan Tour with a Visit to Superfan PM
Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amidst Middle East Tensions
Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office
Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Global Supply Disruption