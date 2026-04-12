Priyanka Goswami Leads Indian Women to Remarkable Marathon Finish

Priyanka Goswami steered the Indian women's marathon team to a commendable fifth-place at the World Athletics Race Walking Championships this Sunday.

Goswami individually secured the 10th position with a time of 3 hours and 43 minutes. Meanwhile, Payal finished 26th and Manju Rani 30th, contributing to India's overall standing.

In stark contrast, the men's team, represented by just two athletes, failed to qualify for team rankings. Japan, with Hayato Katsuki's impressive performance, clinched top honors in the men's category.