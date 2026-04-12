Prasidh Krishna's Change-ups Propel Him to IPL Glory

Indian Premier League speedster Prasidh Krishna credits his strategic change-ups for his standout performance this season. Utilizing a mix of hard lengths and bouncer variations, Krishna's approach has catapulted him to the top of the wicket-takers list. In Sunday's match against Lucknow Super Giants, he made a significant impact with figures of 4 for 28.

The variations in his deliveries, including off-cutter bouncers and wide bumpers, have been crucial. Krishna's sharp delivery to dismiss Mukul Choudhary highlighted his skillful adaptation, demonstrating that ball choice hinges on the pitch nature. "The surface dictates the strategy," Krishna remarked about his successful approach.

Under the guidance of head coach Ashish Nehra, an experienced figure in T20 cricket, Krishna and his teammates receive tailored insights during casual moments like coffee breaks or poolside chats, a practice Krishna values for its practical wisdom.