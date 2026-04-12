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Prasidh Krishna's Change-ups Propel Him to IPL Glory

Prasidh Krishna, a leading bowler in the IPL, attributes his success to skillful use of change-ups, such as hard lengths and bouncer variations. His recent performance against Lucknow Super Giants earned praise. Krishna emphasizes adjusting techniques based on pitch conditions, with guidance from coach Ashish Nehra proving invaluable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:38 IST
Prasidh Krishna's Change-ups Propel Him to IPL Glory
Prasidh Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Premier League speedster Prasidh Krishna credits his strategic change-ups for his standout performance this season. Utilizing a mix of hard lengths and bouncer variations, Krishna's approach has catapulted him to the top of the wicket-takers list. In Sunday's match against Lucknow Super Giants, he made a significant impact with figures of 4 for 28.

The variations in his deliveries, including off-cutter bouncers and wide bumpers, have been crucial. Krishna's sharp delivery to dismiss Mukul Choudhary highlighted his skillful adaptation, demonstrating that ball choice hinges on the pitch nature. "The surface dictates the strategy," Krishna remarked about his successful approach.

Under the guidance of head coach Ashish Nehra, an experienced figure in T20 cricket, Krishna and his teammates receive tailored insights during casual moments like coffee breaks or poolside chats, a practice Krishna values for its practical wisdom.

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