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Champions Shine at Indian Athletics Series Fourth Leg

The fourth leg of the Indian Athletics Series saw standout performances, with Sarvesh Anil Kushare winning the high jump title, and Sarun Payasingh excelling in the men's long jump. Vithya Ramraj clinched the women's 400m hurdles event. Several athletes from various states delivered notable results across different events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:45 IST
Champions Shine at Indian Athletics Series Fourth Leg
  • Country:
  • India

During the fourth leg of the Indian Athletics Series, Maharashtra's Sarvesh Anil Kushare emerged victorious in the high jump event, clearing 2.19 meters. Kushare showcased his exceptional talent and determination to secure the championship title.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Sarun Payasingh continued to impress by winning the men's long jump with a remarkable leap of 7.46 meters. His consistent performance reinforced his status as a top contender in the event.

The women's 400m hurdles saw a dominant display from Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu, representing Railways, who easily won with a time of 57.02 seconds. The series featured numerous athletes posting commendable results across various track and field events, highlighting the depth of talent in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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