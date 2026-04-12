Takamoto Katsuta: A Historic Win in Croatia Rally

In a historic achievement for Japanese motorsport, Takamoto Katsuta emerged victorious in the Croatia Rally for Toyota, thereby becoming the first Japanese driver to lead the world championship.

Katsuta clinched the win after a dramatic turn of events involving Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, who had led comfortably before a crash ended his race.

The Japanese driver's win follows his first career victory in Kenya, solidifying his top spot in the standings with 84 points and giving Toyota a 65-point lead in the manufacturers' race.