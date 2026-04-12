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Jannik Sinner Reclaims Top Spot with Monte Carlo Masters Victory

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win the Monte Carlo Masters and regain the No. 1 ranking in the ATP. The Italian achieved his first clay Masters title, marking his 27th career victory. This match was part of the well-known 'Sincaraz' rivalry, with Sinner narrowing Alcaraz's head-to-head lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:49 IST
Jannik Sinner Reclaims Top Spot with Monte Carlo Masters Victory
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Jannik Sinner triumphed over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a riveting matchup at the Monte Carlo Masters, capturing the title for the first time.

The Italian tennis star also reclaimed the coveted No. 1 position in the ATP rankings from his formidable rival, Alcaraz.

Sinner's victory narrows the 'Sincaraz' rivalry gap, as he clinched his 27th career win and his first Masters title on clay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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