Ted Ginn Jr. Steps Back After DWI Arrest; Phil Garner's Passing and More in Sports

UFL Columbus Aviators head coach Ted Ginn Jr. will skip the game against Dallas Renegades due to his recent DWI arrest in Texas. Released from jail, Ginn's absence is notable for his team.

In baseball, Phil Garner, a former World Series winner and Astros manager, has died at 76. Also, George Springer of the Blue Jays is sidelined after fracturing his big toe.

Elsewhere in sports, Kelsey Plum returns to Los Angeles Sparks on a discounted deal, and Rory McIlroy aims for a milestone at Augusta's Masters tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)