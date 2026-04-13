Ted Ginn Jr. Steps Back After DWI Arrest; Phil Garner's Passing and More in Sports
UFL Aviators coach Ted Ginn Jr. will not coach against the Renegades following a DWI arrest. Meanwhile, former Astros manager Phil Garner has passed away at 76. In MLB, George Springer is on the injured list. Meanwhile, WNBA star Kelsey Plum re-signs with the Sparks, and Rory McIlroy eyes Masters history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:17 IST
UFL Columbus Aviators head coach Ted Ginn Jr. will skip the game against Dallas Renegades due to his recent DWI arrest in Texas. Released from jail, Ginn's absence is notable for his team.
In baseball, Phil Garner, a former World Series winner and Astros manager, has died at 76. Also, George Springer of the Blue Jays is sidelined after fracturing his big toe.
Elsewhere in sports, Kelsey Plum returns to Los Angeles Sparks on a discounted deal, and Rory McIlroy aims for a milestone at Augusta's Masters tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ted Ginn Jr.
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- George Springer
- Kelsey Plum
- Rory McIlroy
- DWI
- Masters
- UFL
- Blue Jays
- Aviators