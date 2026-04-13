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Mumbai Indians Struggle to Catch Up as RCB Dominates IPL Clash

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged the shortcomings in his team's performance, highlighting the need for introspection following their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite an impressive innings by Sherfane Rutherford, the team fell short, underscoring issues in both batting and bowling that require urgent reevaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:37 IST
Mumbai Indians Struggle to Catch Up as RCB Dominates IPL Clash
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Mumbai Indians find themselves in a challenging position after their recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out the necessity for introspection and strategic changes as the team struggles to set the pace.

Despite Sherfane Rutherford's remarkable unbeaten 71 off 31 balls, MI couldn't surpass the daunting target of 240 set by RCB, eventually finishing at 222 for 5. Pandya admitted that the team has been playing catch-up instead of leading, which is proving detrimental.

Pandya emphasized the need for improvement in both batting and bowling units, with particular attention to powerplay overs. The captain hinted at exploring new options to gain momentum as MI dropped to eighth on the points table. Meanwhile, RCB's strong performance ensured their third position with three wins.

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