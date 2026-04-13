Phoenix Hyderabad Shines at IGPL Invitational 2026

Phoenix Hyderabad took an early lead and emerged victorious in the team competition at the IGPL Invitational 2026. Hosted at the Anahita Golf Course by Leander Paes, the event saw Phoenix riding high on the exceptional form of Sachin Baisoya, who not only secured his maiden IGPL win but also propelled his team to the top spot. Their victory put them ahead of strong contenders Mumbai's Atri and RVR Delhi, as per a press release.

The individual stroke play honors were also clinched by Phoenix star Sachin Baisoya, while promising teenager Veer Ganapathy, playing for GolfKonnect Bangalore, finished second, leading his team to a ninth-place finish. Phoenix achieved an impressive total of 14-under across three days, narrowly edging out Atri, who totaled 13-under, and RVR Delhi, aggregating 12-under.

Points were awarded with Phoenix earning 100, Atri 90, and RVR achieving 80. These will be tallied at season's end to declare the team champions. Each AM Green IGPL event will feature this innovative team element. The Phoenix lineup included Sachin Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Ranjit Singh, and Arjun Bhati, while Atri boasted Olympian Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi, and Tushar Pannu. The Delhi team featured Shiv Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Aryan Roopa Anand, and Gaurav Ghei. The format involved counting the best two scores from each team daily, with Baisoya leading Phoenix and Raghav Chugh providing solid support.

(With inputs from agencies.)