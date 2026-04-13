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Tragedy Strikes Berekum Chelsea: Dominic Frimpong Killed in Bus Attack

Dominic Frimpong, a winger for Berekum Chelsea, tragically died in an armed robbery on the team's bus after a Ghana Premier League game. The attack took place as the bus attempted to reverse, and Frimpong was hit in the head by gunfire. The GFA expressed deep condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes Berekum Chelsea: Dominic Frimpong Killed in Bus Attack

Dominic Frimpong, a winger for Berekum Chelsea, tragically lost his life following an armed robbery attack on his team's bus. The incident occurred as the team was returning from a Ghana Premier League match against Samartex.

The attackers fired at the vehicle as it attempted to reverse, with Frimpong, aged 20, sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, becoming the sole casualty of the shocking act.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) expressed their deep sorrow and shock over the tragic event, extending heartfelt condolences to Frimpong's family, teammates, and the Berekum Chelsea club, during this extremely difficult time that has rippled through the football community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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